MAP: Where to find gas in Florida when the power goes out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Drivers filling up their cars with gas before Hurricane Dorian might soon find themselves looking for more fuel if their power goes out. Fortunately, Florida law requires newer gas stations to be capable of running on generators.

The state law, which applies to gas stations built or substantially renovated after July 1, 2006, was passed following the 2005 hurricane season, which saw the Sunshine State impacted in turns by hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Wilma.

RELATED: Dorian expected to reach Category 4 strength before landfall | Hurricane supplies flying off shelves at Jacksonville-area stores | County by county: Where to find sandbags

Following Hurricane Irma, former Gov. Rick Scott ordered the Florida Highway Patrol to escort fuel supply trucks to gas stations, to help ensure that gas stations have adequate fuel for customers. It seems likely that his successor, Gov. Ron DeSantis, would take similar action for Hurricane Dorian.

Use the map below to find gas stations in your area which can operate even if power is out.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.