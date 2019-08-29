Preparing for Dorian: Where to find sandbags

Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Hurricane Dorian eyes Florida's east coast, Jacksonville's mayor wants everyone to keep a close eye on the storm's track and prepare as city leaders monitor the potential impacts.

That means having the correct supplies on hand, knowing your flood zone and stocking up on sandbags if faced with the threat of flooding. In the list below, we'll be adding locations where you can find sandbags.

Florida

Duval County

Sandbags are not provided by the City of Jacksonville in Duval County. Residents who think sandbags are a necessary should visit a local hardware store.

On Wednesday, Mayor Lenny Curry announced the activation of the Duval County Emergency Operations Center. For additional assistance, residents can call 904-630-CITY (2489).

Clay County

Sandbags will be made available at 12 p.m. Saturday with a 25 bag limit per family at the following locations:

Omega Park, 4317 County Road 218, Middleburg

Eagle Harbor Soccer Complex, 4387 Lakeshore Drive, Fleming Island

Old Green Cove Fire Station #1, 21 Roderigo Avenue, Green Cove Springs

Orange Park Athletic Association, 1086 Fromhart Street, Orange Park

Keystone Heights City Hall (Bags only), 555 South Lawrence Boulevard, Keystone Heights

Keystone Heights Cemetery (Sand only), 7304 State Road 100, Keystone Heights

St. Johns County

The City of St. Augustine said residents could fill up sandbags at multiple locations:

Francis Field on West Castillo Drive on Thursday, August 29, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Windswept Acres Park, 5335 SR A1A South

Sims Pit, 536 South Holmes Boulevard

Hastings Community Center, 6195 South Main Street, behind the building

Mills Field, 1805 Race Track Road, in the overflow parking area.

Palm Valley, under the Palm Valley Bridge on the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway.

North Beach Park, 3721 Coastal Highway (at the walkover).

The sand and the bags will be provided free of charge to residents. Residents must provide their own transportation and shovels, and will be responsible for filling their own bags. There is a maximum allocation of 20 bags per person.

Flagler County

The City of Palm Coast has sand and sandbags available for residents at several locations.

A self-service sand station and sandbags are available during daylight hours at: Palm Coast Public Works Yard located at 1 Wellfield Grade

Empty sandbags (but no sand) are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at: Palm Coast City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue Palm Coast Utility Department, 2 Utility Drive

Sandbags can be filled at these two additional self-service sand stations: Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Parkway Seminole Woods Neighborhood Park, 350 Sesame Boulevard



Other locations in Flagler County outside Palm Coast that will provide sandbags beginning Thursday include:

MalaCompra parking lot on MalaCompra Road in the Hammock Community Center

Old jail site at Utility Street and Old Moody Boulevard

Hidden Trails Community Center in Daytona North

Alachua County

Sandbags are available with a limit of 10 bags per person at the following locations:

Public Works, 405 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Citizens Field, 14000 NE 9th Avenue, Gainesville, on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bradford County

Sandbag distribution started Thursday at 12 p.m at:

Bradford County Sheriff's Office maintenance yard, 810 North Grand Street, Starke (Access will be off Davis Street at Bradford Gun & Pawn).

Baker County

No sandbag locations have been announced.

Columbia County

No sandbag locations have been announced.

Nassau County

Sandbags will be available to Nassau County residents beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday at the following locations:

97177 Pogey Place, Fernandina Beach (North End Boat Ramp)

86142 Goodbread Road, Yulee (Yulee Sports Complex)

45401 Mickler Street, Callahan (Walter Boatright County Building)

37356 Pea Farm Road, Hilliard (Hilliard Road & Bridge Yard)

Residents are required to fill their own sandbags. There will be a limit of 25 bags per household. Bags and shovels will be provided. Residents should bring their ID for proof of residency.

Putnam County

No sandbag locations have been announced.

Georgia

Camden County

Sand is available on a first-come, first-served basis in two locations:

Kingsland: Sand is available on Royal Parkway off Highway 17 across from Kingsland Fuel Depot

Woodbine: Sand and sandbags are available at the facilities building located at 1144 Godley Avenue

Glynn County

No sandbag locations have been announced.

