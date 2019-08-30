Uh-oh: Jim Cantore's coming to Florida to cover Hurricane Dorian

Jonathan Saruk/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As if Floridians needed another reason to fret over Hurricane Dorian, we now know Jim Cantore is dropping by for a visit just in time for the storm.

Yes, that Jim Cantore.

The Weather Channel confirmed Cantore's latest assignment to the Miami Herald on Thursday, saying the meteorologist will be "on the ground" in Florida on Friday. Gulp.

A little background for those who don't know: Cantore -- or the patron saint of impending destruction, as he's known in many newsrooms -- has earned a reputation for covering the worst of the worst weather.

In other words, we're doomed.

It's not yet clear exactly where Cantore will be reporting from, but somewhere in South Florida seems like a safe bet. A spokesperson for The Weather Channel didn't share those details with the Herald.

This much is clear: Hurricane Dorian is nothing to scoff at. It's predicted to reach Category 4 strength before making landfall sometime on Monday and the entire state of Florida should pay attention.

