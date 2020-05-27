Tropical Storm Bertha forms off coast of South Carolina

Published: May 27, 2020, 8:27 am Updated: May 27, 2020, 8:43 am

Another storm got a jump on the official hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center early Wednesday upgraded an area of low pressure it had been watching near the coast of South Carolina to Tropical Storm Bertha. But forecasters said it won’t last long as it will move ashore along the Carolina coast later today.

“Radar imagery indicates that the area of disturbed weather located just offshore the South Carolina coast has become significantly better organized over the past few hours,” forecasters said in a 7 a.m. advisory. “This system is producing tropical-storm-force winds.”

NHC forecasters say heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding over parts of the Carolinas on Wednesday. There could be rough marine conditions along the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Arthur formed over a week ago, brushing the North Carolina coast before it finally headed out into the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Bertha at 8 a.m.

Location 30 miles ESE of Charleston South Carolina Wind 45 mph Heading NW at 9 mph Pressure 29.8 Coordinates 79.4W, 32.7N

NHC discussion

At 830 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Bertha was located near latitude 32.7 north, longitude 79.4 west. Bertha is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph and this motion is expected to continue through tonight. On the forecast track the center of Bertha will move onshore in the warning area in the next few hours and the move inland across eastern and northern South Carolina later today and into west-central North Carolina by tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Bertha is expected to weaken to a tropical depression after moving inland and become a remnant low tonight.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb.

Watches and warnings

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the coast of South Carolina from Edisto beach to South Santee River. A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning, in this case in the next few hours.

Land hazards

Rainfall: Bertha is expected to produce total rain accumulation of 2 to 4 inches with isolated totals of 8 inches across eastern and central South Carolina into west-central to far southeastern North Carolina and southwest Virginia. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash flooding.

Wind: tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the coast within the warning area in the next couple of hours.