Answering 5 common questions in preparing for Dorian

With so much uncertainty about Hurricane Dorian's track, the entire state of Florida is in preparation mode.

Christian Smith with the Red Cross offers answers to the most common questions asked as Floridians prepare for a hurricane.

What are the bare minimum items you need in your hurricane kit?

Food and water

Basic first aid kit

Copies of all your important papers

Backup batteries for cellphones and other tools

Prescription and eyeglasses

What items might I not be thinking about for my kit?

Extra clothes

Things for children to do (books and games)

Each kit is unique based on the family

Put it together now while it's still calm and beautiful outside

Can I stay or do I need to evacuate?

Heed your emergency warnings

Know your house and the area around it (do you feel comfortable staying if you're not in an evacuation zone?)

(do you feel comfortable staying if you're not in an evacuation zone?) If you need to evacuate, consider where you will go: shelter, friends and family, or somewhere else

If you need a special needs shelter, register with the city now

Can I take my pet with me?

Some shelters in Jacksonville are designated to allow pets (check coj.net)

Check the requirements for bringing your pet

It's not a drop-off situation -- you have to stay with your pet

How do I prepare my home?

Walk around your house and do an inventory

Trim your trees back

Clean your gutters out

Remove debris (even garbage cans and flower pots) that could become airborne

Board up if it's necessary

Every home is unique to personal needs

