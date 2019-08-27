Finalize your hurricane kit. What are you forgetting?

Florida is keeping an eye on the system churning through the Caribbean, so now is the time to take an inventory of your hurricane supplies.

So just what and how much do you need in your emergency kit?

Here's our list from The Weather Authority. You should have a 3-day to 7-day supply of each item for every person in your home.

Water

1 gallon of water per person per day (additional water for bathing, etc.)

Food

Purchase foods that require no refrigeration and little preparation, such as:

Ready-to-eat canned food

Canned juices, milk, soup (if powdered, store extra water)

Snacks: cookies, cereals, etc.

Soft drinks, instant coffee, tea

Lots of ice (you can freeze your water supply)

For Baby

Formula, bottles, powdered milk, jarred baby foods

Diapers, moist towelettes and special medications

Pets

Newspapers or cat litter

Moist canned foods (to preserve water)

Plastic sheets to cover floor of pet's room

Medicine

First aid kit

Rubbing alcohol

Aspirin, non-aspirin pain reliever, antacid

Extra prescription medication (especially for heart problems and diabetes)

Ask your physician how to store prescription medication

Personal Items

Toilet paper, towels, soap, shampoo

Personal and feminine hygiene products

Denture needs, contact lenses and an extra pair of eyeglasses

Sun protection, insect repellent

Other supplies

Battery-operated radio, flashlights, non-electric can opener, extra batteries

Charcoal, waterproof matches, extra propane gas for grills (Use grills outside only!)

ABC-rated fire extinguisher in a small canister

Portable cooler

Plenty of absorbent towels, plastic trash bags

Wind-up or battery-operated clock

Tarp or sheet plastic, duct tape, hammer and nails for temporary roof repairs

Cleaning supplies such as chlorine bleach

Aluminum foil, paper napkins and plates, plastic cups

Can of spray paint (can be used to identify your home by insurance adjusters in case it's damaged)

At least one change of clothing per person, sturdy shoes, hat and work gloves

Pillows and blankets or sleeping bags

Download/print: The Weather Authority's hurricane supply checklist.

For more information on hurricane supply kids, visit: American Red Cross | Ready America

