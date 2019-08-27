Finalize your hurricane kit. What are you forgetting?

Florida is keeping an eye on the system churning through the Caribbean, so now is the time to take an inventory of your hurricane supplies.
So just what and how much do you need in your emergency kit?
Here's our list from The Weather Authority. You should have a 3-day to 7-day supply of each item for every person in your home.
Water
- 1 gallon of water per person per day (additional water for bathing, etc.)
- Store water in clean plastic containers
Food
- Purchase foods that require no refrigeration and little preparation, such as:
- Ready-to-eat canned food
- Canned juices, milk, soup (if powdered, store extra water)
- Snacks: cookies, cereals, etc.
- Soft drinks, instant coffee, tea
- Lots of ice (you can freeze your water supply)
For Baby
- Formula, bottles, powdered milk, jarred baby foods
- Diapers, moist towelettes and special medications
Pets
- Newspapers or cat litter
- Moist canned foods (to preserve water)
- Plastic sheets to cover floor of pet's room
Medicine
- First aid kit
- Rubbing alcohol
- Aspirin, non-aspirin pain reliever, antacid
- Extra prescription medication (especially for heart problems and diabetes)
- Ask your physician how to store prescription medication
- Personal Items
- Toilet paper, towels, soap, shampoo
- Personal and feminine hygiene products
- Denture needs, contact lenses and an extra pair of eyeglasses
- Sun protection, insect repellent
Other supplies
- Battery-operated radio, flashlights, non-electric can opener, extra batteries
- Charcoal, waterproof matches, extra propane gas for grills (Use grills outside only!)
- ABC-rated fire extinguisher in a small canister
- Portable cooler
- Plenty of absorbent towels, plastic trash bags
- Wind-up or battery-operated clock
- Tarp or sheet plastic, duct tape, hammer and nails for temporary roof repairs
- Cleaning supplies such as chlorine bleach
- Aluminum foil, paper napkins and plates, plastic cups
- Can of spray paint (can be used to identify your home by insurance adjusters in case it's damaged)
- At least one change of clothing per person, sturdy shoes, hat and work gloves
- Pillows and blankets or sleeping bags
Download/print: The Weather Authority's hurricane supply checklist.
