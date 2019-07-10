System drifting in Gulf upgraded to 'potential cyclone'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A low-pressure system that moved into the Gulf of Mexico late Tuesday was upgraded this morning to a potential tropical cyclone.

The National Hurricane Center expects the system, located about 170 miles east southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, it to strengthen into a tropical storm by Thursday. It would be named Barry. As of 10:30 a.m. the system had 30 mph sustained winds and was moving west southwest at 8 mph.

This disturbance has the potential to produce heavy rainfall from the upper Texas Coast to the Florida Panhandle over the next several days. But most of the flooding potential will be where it comes ashore and east of the final landfall location.

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued from the Mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City, Louisiana. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from the Mouth of the Mississippi River to Morgan City, Louisiana.

As the low drifts south and west, it will drag tropical moisture across our area and enhance our chances for waves of downpours to sweep past on Wednesday, but by Thursday, the moisture will be dragged further west and allow Jacksonville to dry out a little.

An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the depression Wednesday.

With the system is over water, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for tropical cyclone formation.

Regardless of whether or not a tropical cyclone forms, this system has the potential to produce heavy rainfall along portions of the northern and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast later this week. For more information about the rainfall threat, please see products issued by your local weather forecast office and the NOAA Weather Prediction Center. Interests along the Gulf Coast from the Upper Texas coast to the western Florida peninsula should monitor the progress of this system.

There is still quite a bit of uncertainty in the long-term forecast for this system. Not so much as the track is concerned, it will likely head into the Louisiana Coastal areas. Until the low develops, forecasters a difficult time determining how the system will interact with the southerly flow over the Gulf and warm sea surface temperatures.

The combination of unusually above normal water temperatures and low upper-level wind shear has brought upon faster than normal developing systems in the past. The real question is will it develop a solid core of low pressure.

If it does, it is conceivable it could become a weak hurricane before making landfall.

