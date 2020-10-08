Children’s Christmas Party changes toy distribution plan for 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville on Wednesday announced a change of plan for distributing toys to children in the Jacksonville area during December.

The response is due to the risk posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release. Instead of the usual in-person distribution at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, the nonprofit is partnering with several other organizations to distribute the toys.

LINK: Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville

“To achieve both of these goals and fulfill our mission, our Board made the best decision possible, which is to provide toys safely through the programs of several other non-profit organizations so the approximately 5,000 children-in-need who participate in those programs receive toys this year," Diane Halverson, executive director of The Children’s Christmas Party, said in a prepared statement. "We wish we could hold our event as usual with thousands of Jacksonville’s good people coming together to celebrate Christmas, however, this new method of toy distribution by our charity was a needed compromise in a year experiencing a public health crisis.”

The nonprofit hopes to have an in-person distribution in 2021.