Hundreds of jobs available at the July 22nd Jacksonville Job Fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new opportunity is available for people down on their luck and out of a job.

Job News USA is holding a job fair with hundreds of opportunities at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Riverplace Boulevard in Jacksonville from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.

There will be more than 20 companies and organizers at the event who will be looking to fill hundreds of jobs.

Final events of 2021 will be taking place on August 26th, October 14th and December 8th.

This is a unique opportunity for job seekers to get guaranteed facetime and make personal connections with recruiters and hiring managers from some of Northeast Florida’s best companies and organizations.

For more information, visit JobNewsUSA.com

