Mostly Cloudy icon
85º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Community

Hundreds of jobs available at the July 22nd Jacksonville Job Fair

More than 20 companies will be hiring

Carianne Luter
, Social Media Producer

Tags: 
Job Fair
,
Jacksonville
,
Hundreds of jobs
,
jobs available
In-person job fair
In-person job fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new opportunity is available for people down on their luck and out of a job.

Job News USA is holding a job fair with hundreds of opportunities at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Riverplace Boulevard in Jacksonville from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.

There will be more than 20 companies and organizers at the event who will be looking to fill hundreds of jobs.

Final events of 2021 will be taking place on August 26th, October 14th and December 8th.

This is a unique opportunity for job seekers to get guaranteed facetime and make personal connections with recruiters and hiring managers from some of Northeast Florida’s best companies and organizations.  

For more information, visit JobNewsUSA.com

Hundreds of jobs available at the July 22nd Jacksonville Job Fair

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: