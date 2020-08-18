Duval poll workers help cast votes, prevent the spread of virus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As polls opened for Primary Day in Northeast Florida, a new priority emerged: keeping people safe from the potential spread of coronavirus. It includes protecting poll workers and voters.

Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said in a news release the following protocols would be in place for workers: Prescreening on Election Day – Workers will answer a series of questions to make sure they are healthy and ready to work. Face Shields, Hand Sanitizer, and Surface Wipes – Workers will be provided with these cleaning and personal protective materials. Cleansing Instructions – Workers will be instructed to wash their hands often. Cleaning Personnel – An additional worker has been hired for each of Duval County’s 199 precincts whose job will be to sanitize and clean all contact surfaces, including voting booths. Spacing – Voting booths will be spaced to complement our social distancing efforts. Social Distancing Reminders – All voters will be encouraged to stay mindful of social distancing guidelines.

Hogan shared the procedure to protect voters as well. Those include:

Masks and Hand Sanitizer – Both masks and hand sanitizer will be available to voters

Cleaning – All surfaces touched by voters will be cleaned.

Single-use Secrecy Sleeves – Secrecy Sleeves used for ballots will be used only once.

ID Presentation – Voters will experience a nearly “touchless” identification presentation process.

Polls opened in Duval County at 7 a.m.