Polls open: Voters to decide 4 sheriff’s races, challenges to incumbent lawmakers, dozens of local races

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Will Clay County voters re-elect Darryl Daniels as their sheriff despite his arrest and suspension from office last week? Who will St. Johns County select to replace longtime Sheriff David Shoar? Will Democratic voters in Alachua County and all voters in Bradford County oust their incumbent sheriffs?

Which two of 13 people running to replace retiring Rep. Ted Yoho in Congress will advance to the general election in November? Will two other Northeast Florida congressmen and a Jacksonville member of the Florida House survive challenges from within their own parties?

Who will voters elect to serve as judges, court clerk school superintendents, tax collectors, supervisors of elections, city council members, county commissioners and on local school boards across Northeast Florida?

And don’t think that people who aren’t registered Democrats or Republicans should skip voting in the primary. All judges, most school boards and even some county administrators and commissioners are nonpartisan offices, open to all voters. And partisan races are open to all voters when there is no one has signed up to oppose them in November.

While many voters focus on November when Joe Biden will try to topple President Donald Trump, many of Tuesday’s primary winners face little or no opposition in the general election.

WHAT/WHO IS ON THE BALLOT: News4Jax Voter’s Guide | VOTER TOOLS: Look up your voter registration

More than 2.6 million Floridians have already cast ballots ahead of Tuesday’s primary, with nearly 80% voting by mail -- shattering records for mail-in voting among worries about in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Precincts are open from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. Tuesday with supervisors of elections in all 67 Florida counties assuring the public extra precautions are being taken to keep voters and poll workers safe. On Monday, election workers in Jacksonvile were handing out materials and supplies, which included sanitizers and masks, to poll workers. But because it’s an election, masks — even in public buildings — are not required.

Some primary races to watch

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 3: A decision by U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Gainesville., to not seek another term this year has led to a cast-of-thousands race in his North Florida district, which is made up of Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam, Union and part of Marion counties. With the area long represented by Republicans, 10 GOP candidates qualified to run for the seat, along with three Democrats.

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 4: Two-term U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, R-Jacksonville, faces Erick Aguilar in Tuesday’s Republican primary, with Democratic challenger Donna Deegan and a write-in candidate waiting to challenge him in November.

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 5: U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, D-Tallahassee, who represents this district that runs from Jacksonville west across eight counties, is being challenged in the Democratic primary by both Albert Chester and Lashonda Holloway. Gary Adler and Roger Wagoner are running in a Republican Primary for the same seat.

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 6: One-term U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Volusia County, drew no Republican opponent in this district that stretches north to include Flagler and half of St. Johns counties. But Democrats Clint Curtis and Richard Thripp are facing off to see who will try to try to unseat Waltz in November.

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 5: State Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, cannot run for re-election due to term limits. His wife, Jennifer Bradley, is facing Jason Holifield in the Republican Primary. The winner will face Democrat Melina Barratt in the general election.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 14: After fending off a primary opponent in 2018, Rep. Kimberly Daniels, D-Jacksonville, faces a primary challenge this year from community organizer Angie Nixon. Daniels has sometimes split from other Democrats by supporting issues such as abortion restrictions and school vouchers. Nixon has received backing from contributors such as labor unions. The winner of the primary will only face a write-in opponent in November.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY SHERIFF: For the first time in 20 years, David Shoar will not be on the ballot for sheriff. St. Augustine Beach Chief of Police Rob Hardwick and former director of SJSO Chris Strickland are fighting hard to be the next sheriff.

CLAY COUNTY SHERIFF: An already contentious six-candidate Republican race for sheriff was thrown a curve when the incumbent, Darryl Daniels, was arrested Thursday night on charges resulting from a sex scandal. The winner faces only a write-in candidate (also a Republican) in the general election, so Tuesday’s winner will likely be Clay County’s next sheriff.

As soon as the polls close and the vote counting begins, watch the results come in on News4Jax.com. For full results and analysis, watch Florida Primary special coverage on Channel 4 beginning at 9 p.m.

News Service of Florida reporter Jim Saunders contributed to this article.