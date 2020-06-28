By launching 4th of July fireworks from 6 spots, city hopes to spread out crowds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With COVID-19 cases climbing, some fireworks shows in Northeast Florida have been postponed.

As a result, the city of Jacksonville has stepped up. The city decided to keep its fireworks display, and Mayor Lenny Curry said it will be “bigger, better and safer.”

Jordan Elsbury, the mayor’s chief of staff, said it’s more important than ever to have something for people to look forward to.

“When the mayor made the decision to move forward with it, we wanted to add additional locations all around the city so that everyone could participate as opposed to congregating in a single location like they typically do at one or two locations,” Elsbury told News4Jax on Sunday.

The goal is to spread out the crowds with multiple locations around the city, making social distancing possible.

“I think it’s actually pretty good,” said Jacksonville resident Katrina Rogers. “People have an opportunity to kind of be outside of the comfort of their own home and see the fireworks and still celebrate if they choose to celebrate”

RELATED: Nassau County prohibits professional fireworks for 4th of July | 4th of July fireworks in St. Augustine postponed | Jacksonville Beach officials decide to postpone 4th of July fireworks

As part of this year’s fireworks display, the city is launching fireworks from six locations: Downtown Jacksonville, the St. Johns Town Center Mall, Florida State College at Jacksonville North Campus on the Northside, the Avenues Mall on the Southside, Normandy/Lem Merrett Park on the Westside and Ed Austin Regional Park in Arlington.

“I think the big thing is, you know, you’ve got people that are probably going to come in here,” said Charles Waggoner, president and founder of 904 Happy Hour. “And if you’re coming to Jacksonville, please, you know, social distance, wear a mask and celebrate.”

If you can’t make it out to one of those locations, you can always catch it in the comfort of your home on Channel 4, with the “Red, White and Boom” show from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 4.

The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9:45 p.m.