DEL MAR, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Norm McDonald performs during KAABOO Del Mar at Del Mar Fairgrounds on September 16, 2017 in Del Mar, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Norm MacDonald, the longtime comedian perhaps best known as one of “Saturday Night Live’s” most memorable Weekend Update anchors, has died at 61, according to reports.

Deadline Hollywood reported Tuesday that MacDonald died “after a long and private battle with cancer.”

Macdonald was an “SNL” cast member from 1993-98.

This story is developing. Updates will be made when more details become available.