Jacksonville woman hits jackpot at store with ‘lucky’ reputation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the second time this week, a Jacksonville resident has hit a $2 million lottery jackpot. This time, it was thanks to a scratch-off ticket sold at a convenience store with a lucky reputation.

The latest winning ticket was a $10 scratch-off sold at Day N’ Nite Food Store on Lem Turner Road. The 73-year-old Northside woman who purchased it chose to receive a lump sum payment of $1,475,000.

As News4Jax previously reported, this business is known for selling a lot of winning tickets over the years compared to other stores. In last month’s report, “Beating the Odds,” we found that Day N’ Nite ranked No. 5 among local stores where customers have for number drawing games. It also sells the second-most number of tickets for draw games.

“I’m flabbergasted,” said customer Taylor Hayes, who regularly buys her tickets from the store. “I’m so happy for this store. I mean, the most I’ve won on a scratch-off is $100.”

News4Jax reached out to the woman who won, but she did not wish to comment for this story.

While Day-N-Nite Food Store has sold its share of lottery tickets, they’re still behind the store that News4Jax found sells the most winning tickets. As was the case in 2015, we found last month that the Shell Station near Edgewood Avenue and Avenue B showed up in almost every category, selling the most winning tickets as well as the most tickets overall.

The announcement Wednesday of the latest winning ticket came two days after the Florida Lottery reported that a 59-year-old Jacksonville man claimed $2 million from the Quick Pick ticket drawing held Nov. 2 at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Last month, News4Jax crunched the numbers on which scratch-off and draw games sell the most winning tickets. You can learn more about those games and view an interactive map of tickets sold in our area by clicking here.