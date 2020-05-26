News4Jax is viewers’ No. 1 choice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax is again Jacksonville’s top choice for local news winning all local news time periods from early morning through late night, according to independent rating data released by the Nielsen Company.

News4JAX newscasts had the most adult age 25-54 viewers for the recently concluded May rating period according, the demographic coveted most by advertisers

News4Jax.com was also the most viewed website, according to independent data released by comScore.

“There has never been a time when news has been more important than during the COVID-19 pandemic. To again be the top choice for our community from morning through night, day-in and day-out, for this critical information confirms the people of Jacksonville want news from a trusted source,” said WJXT Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis. “As Jacksonville’s only truly local television, we are very proud to lead the market again, and it confirms our goal to serve our community continues to resonate.”

Morning news is #1 for all major demographics and leads the way with News4JAX at 4:30 a.m. earning 5,000 A25-54 viewers and a 7 share. News4JAX at 5 a.m. is #1 in the time period with 7,000 A25-54 viewers. At 5:30 am, News4JAX won with 10,000 A25-54 viewers, more than double the nearest competitor. News4JAX at 6 am is #1 with adults in the 6-7 a.m. time period bringing in more than 13,000 A25-54 viewers and a 16 share, nearly three times the closest competitor.

The Morning Show (7-9 a.m.), anchored by Jennifer Waugh, Bruce Hamilton and Richard Nunn, is #1 in the time period with 16,000 A25-54 viewers and a 16 share. That is growth of 3 share points compared to a year ago and beat all other newscasts including the national broadcasts of NBC’s Today Show on WTLV, CBS This Morning on WJAX, ABC’s Good Morning America on WJXX and other local newscast in the time period on WFOX. At 9 a.m., The Morning Show 2 beats Today Show by 54% with 12,000 A25-54 viewers.

In early evening news, in addition to winning the A25-54 demo, News4JAX also had the most year-to-year ratings growth. News4JAX at 4 p.m. had 8,000 A25-54 viewers beating Action News Jax at 4 p.m., Dr. Phil, Judge Judy and Ellen. News4JAX at 5 p.m. is most-watched in the time period with 13,000 A25-54 viewers. News4JAX at 5:30 p.m. is #1 in the time period with 15,000 A25-54 viewers. News4JAX at 6 p.m. anchored by Mary Baer, Tom Wills and John Gaughan is #1 with 17,000 A25-54 viewers and a 12 share.

“The growth of our news ratings during the pandemic is a testament to the hard work by our staff to deliver quality, trusted content and reports facts and not create fear,” said Ellis. “With more anchors and reporters people know and trust, there really is a difference between the local news outlets in Jacksonville. It’s clear our community appreciates and recognizes that fact.”

News4JAX also won all major demos in late news. WJXT is #1 at 10 p.m. with 17,000 A25-54 viewers and again at 10:30 p.m. with 14,000. News4JAX was #1 at 11 p.m. with 12,000 A25-54 viewers, beating both First Coast News and the WJAX and WFOX Action News newscasts, even when added together. Late news has seen year-over-year growth particularly at 10 p.m. where there is a 26% increase over last May.

WJXT was also recently received recognition for their work from two major award organizations. WJXT earned a prestigious Edward R. Murrow Overall Excellence award from the Radio and Television News Directors Association. The RTNDA also awarded the station Murrow Awards for Breaking News Coverage for their work during the Miami Airplane crash at NAS Jacksonville and News4Jax.com was named best website. News4JAX also earned 11 awards from The Florida Association of Broadcasters, including Best Newscast, Best Website, Best Investigative Story and the organization’s top award as Station of the Year.