Murrow awards News4Jax for ‘overall excellence,’ 3 other regional honors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the second time in a week, an organization of broadcast peers has honored WJXT with top awards.

The Radio Television Digital News Association on Tuesday named News4Jax the winner of four Edward R. Murrow awards for Large Market Television in Region 13, which includes Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands: Overall Excellence, Breaking News Coverage (Miami Air charter crash at NAS Jax), Multimedia (News4Jax.com) and Podcast (Haleigh Cummings - Into Thin Air).

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with Murrow Awards since 1971.

“Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism,” according to the organization’s website.

On Saturday night, the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists awarded WJXT 10 first place and two finalist awards, including Station of the Year and Best Website.