‘Nightmare before Christmas,' ‘You are fired!’ Your reactions to the 2020 election

Politicians weren’t the only ones reacting to Saturday’s news that the Associated Press and other news organizations projected former Vice President Joe Biden to win the U.S. presidency.
We asked you to summarize the 2020 election using three family-friendly words. And you didn’t disappoint, as we got loads of reactions on News4Jax and our social media platforms.
Here are all the responses that were fit to print
Bananas…absolutely bananas. — Anonymous
One big joke. — Anonymous
Nightmare Before Christmas. — Dana
Lying cheating Democrats. — Kristi
It is over. — Heather
Thank you Lord. — SK
Long but historical — Anonymous
Painful but amazing. — Betty
Joe Biden Wins! — Andrea
Historic. Unprecedented. Cathartic. — Umsami
Annoying, frustrating, stupid. — Jonathan
Mainstream media creation. — The American Mullet
Trump is moving. — Roberta
Sad American Day. — Tiffany
Needs an audit. — John
You are fired! — Glori
Typical 2020 day. — Angel
46 46 46 — Rodrick
Crunchy, salty, spicy. — David.
Don’t see your reaction above? Submit it using the form below and it might make the list.