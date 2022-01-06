Need plans? Here are some events happening this weekend!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need plans this weekend? Here are some events to get you out of the house.

Bob Saget at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall -- Jan 8 at 8 p.m. You know him as a man who has been omnipresent in pop culture and the star of “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” “America’s Dad,” Bob Saget, is coming to Jacksonville to perform at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. Tickets begin at $40. Click here for more information.

Music at Beaches Town Center -- Music in the Courtyard at 200 First Street plays every Friday & Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sit back and listen, sip on a glass of wine, enjoy a crazy good dessert and fresh, delicious coffee. Click here for more information.

Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show -- The reptile and exotic animal expo will be held at the Jacksonville Expo Center at the Fairgrounds on Jan. 8. Price: $10.00 to $15.00 — Vip- 9 a.m. entry $15, General admission 10 a.m. entry $10.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts -- On Sunday, the Jaguars will take on the Colts at TIAA Bank Field. Did you hear about the clown takeover that is supposed to happen? Anywho, click here for tickets.

Riverside Arts Market (RAM) -- Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. under the Fuller Warren Bridge. The Riverside Arts Market is a weekly market hosted on Saturdays rain or shine. Click here for more information.

Tim Allen is in Jacksonville! Tim Allen is performing a comedy show at the Times Union Center on Jan. 8 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Nights of Lights -- Thousands flock to Downtown St. Augustine every year to see the beautiful lights display. The city of St. Augustine turns into a dazzling holiday display on Nov. 20 and stays lit until Jan. 31, 2022.

‘Dazzling Nights’ -- The Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens is lighting the town during “Dazzling Nights,” a three-quarter-mile interactive holiday experience. The family-friendly event begins Nov. 19 and will end on Jan. 9, 2022.

