‘Dazzling Nights’ begins Friday at Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens is lighting the town during “Dazzling Nights,” a three-quarter-mile interactive holiday experience.

The family-friendly event begins Nov. 19 and will end on Jan. 9, 2022.

The 120-acre gardens and trails will transform into a magical wonderland this holiday season featuring a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays and beautiful sculptures.

The holiday wonderland will also feature music and interactive elements. There will be lite bites, hot chocolate, beer, and wine available for purchase.

Tickets are $22 on weekdays and $25 on weekends. Timed entry will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Eventgoers must purchase tickets in advance here.

Click here for more information on 3/4 mile journey of awe-inspiring light experiences.

Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens is located at 1445 Millcoe Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225.