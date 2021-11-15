76º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

Features

‘Dazzling Nights’ begins Friday at Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

Check out this one-of-a-kind adventure in Duval County

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Dazzling Nights, Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens
Dazzling Nights at Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens is lighting the town during “Dazzling Nights,” a three-quarter-mile interactive holiday experience.

The family-friendly event begins Nov. 19 and will end on Jan. 9, 2022.

The 120-acre gardens and trails will transform into a magical wonderland this holiday season featuring a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays and beautiful sculptures.

The holiday wonderland will also feature music and interactive elements. There will be lite bites, hot chocolate, beer, and wine available for purchase.

Tickets are $22 on weekdays and $25 on weekends. Timed entry will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Eventgoers must purchase tickets in advance here.

Click here for more information on 3/4 mile journey of awe-inspiring light experiences.

Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens is located at 1445 Millcoe Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225.

The 120-acre gardens and trails will transform into a magical wonderland this holiday season featuring a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays and beautiful sculptures.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email