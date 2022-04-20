Did you see it? Viewer spots ‘UFO’ during Timesaver Traffic report

A viewer sent The Morning Show an email on Wednesday morning claiming she spotted a "UFO" during Amanda DeVoe's Timesaver Traffic report. What do you think this white orb that shoots across the screen could be? News4Jax.com.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Did we just see what we think we just saw?

A bright, yet brief, traveling blob of light was captured on Channel 4 this morning during Amanda DeVoe’s Timesaver Traffic report.

The video was brought to our attention by a viewer.

Thomas James sent News4JAX an email that said: “This morning at 6:05 during the traffic report, in one of the live traffic shots, a ‘UFO’ appeared to pass through the shot. Upper right-hand corner about treetop level, traveling from right to left. It appeared to have a contrail but it moved significantly faster than the traffic in the shot. Was I just seeing things?’

No, Thomas, you weren’t just seeing things. We captured it too!

The orb, that appears to leave a contrail behind it, appears to come out from the trees off I-95 N at Emerson, and move left across the screen -- getting faster as it heads upwards.

This isn’t the first time something like this was captured during a traffic hit on The Morning Show.

In 2017, former reporter Crystal Moyer was live when this happened.

This light in the video above was spotted traveling from left to right, from the trees to the sky.

What do you think it was? Let us know in the comment section below!