Jags fan meets Titans fan he taunted on doorbell cam during UPS delivery

Jags fan and Orlando UPS driver Declan Meehan went viral with his written taunt to Titans fan Jeff Nickel -- and the two met in person at Saturday's big game in Jacksonville.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A UPS driver in Orlando who went viral after taunting a Titans fan with a “Go Jags!!” message during a delivery got to meet his rival in person Saturday night during the big AFC South showdown at TIAA Bank Field.

Declan Meehan lives and works in Orlando but is from Jacksonville and is a longtime Jags fan.

He told News4JAX that on one of his last deliveries of the day Friday, he saw something that’s unusual for Central Florida: a Titans flag hanging on the porch.

“We’re in the middle of Orlando, Florida, and that’s a far way away from Nashville, Tennessee,” Meehan said. “So I was like, ‘I’m going to have a little fun with this guy, you know, poke at him a little bit.’”

He decided to represent for his hometown team and instead of filling out the “Sorry, we missed you” notice, wrote “Go Jags!!” and then held it up to the doorbell camera, pointing at it repeatedly before sticking it to the door.

That door belongs to Jeff Nickel, who said he couldn’t stop laughing after watching the doorbell camera footage.

Nickel said when he got home he looked around to see if a neighbor punked him. He added they have some Buffalo Bills fans across the street and thought it might be them.

Nickel turned to his wife and asked if she picked up a package; to which she said yes. That is when he noticed the pure Jags fan banter. He said he laughed all day about it and mentioned it’s the kind of rivalry we need more of.

Meehan said he finished his shift and thought that would be the end of it. But far from it.

“I got a text from somebody that said, ‘Hey, go look on Twitter. Someone tagged you in something.’ And it had just blown up. I mean, I had no idea,” Meehan said.

I am him!! I’ll be at the game tomorrow, Budzone https://t.co/0oZiNxeVqx — Declan (@DeclanMeehan13) January 7, 2023

The doorbell video had gone viral, thanks to Nickel posting it to Reddit with the title: “Under attack by Jags fans in Florida.”

Even city of Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry chimed in. Re-posting the tweet and saying, “This will echo into eternity!”

Jags fans praised Meehan. Some even said he deserves a raise.

Meehan said Jags and Titans fans from all over have hailed him as a hero online. He says it feels good to know sports can bring people together.

Both Nickel and Meehan were at the game Saturday night and were able to connect for a fun photo -- Nickel even brought the infamous note with him.

“Gotta love the internet,” Nickel said of being able to track down Meehan.

Meehan said he heard from Nickel early in the morning, telling him that he and his wife thought the note was “hilarious.”

Before he met up with Nickel on Saturday, Meehan told News4JAX the joke won’t be going away just yet.

“I’m going to ring his doorbell and give him a loud, ‘DUUUVAL’ and leave another note,” Meehan said. “I got unfinished business, as Trevor Lawrence will say. ‘Job’s not done.’”

The Jags got the job done on Saturday, defeating rival Tennessee 20-16 to earn a home playoff game next week.