Nassau County calls special meeting in response to coronavirus case

YULEE, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of Commissioners has called a special meeting for Wednesday afternoon after a resident tested positive for coronavirus.

On Tuesday night, the Florida Department of Health announced that a 68-year-old Nassau County man with a travel history was among eight new patients with confirmed cases of the virus.

Commissioners are set to receive a briefing on coronavirus at 4 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center from Dr. Eugenia Ngo-Seidel, director of the Nassau County health department.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide commissioners and the public with information about the local case and the county’s response to coronavirus, according to a news release.

Across the Florida-Georgia border, the Georgia Department of Public Health is monitoring a presumptive positive case of the virus in a Charlton County resident. Additional details have not been released.