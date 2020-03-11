Polling location at Jacksonville assisted living facility moved

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Supervisor of Elections Office is moving a polling location after concerns for the elderly population contracting the coronavirus continues to grow.

Precinct 310, which is located at The Windsor at San Pablo Assisted Living Facility, is moving to Fire Station 59 at 14097 W.M. Davis Parkway, about 2 miles away.

Eight new cases of the new coronavirus have been diagnosed in Florida, bringing the state’s total to at least 21, the Florida Department of Health announced late Tuesday night. The new cases include a 68-year-old Nassau County man and a 68-year-old Georgia woman in Alachua County.

