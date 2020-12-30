Florida reports 3rd highest COVID-19 case increase of year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s steady climb back toward the summer spike in coronavirus cases continued Wednesday when the state health department reported another 13,871 cases of COVID-19 -- the third-highest one-day total Florida has seen all year.

The state’s peak of single-day cases was 15,300 on July 12.

Since March 1, there have been 1,306,123 residents and people visiting the state diagnosed with COVID-19.

Duval County added 809 cases of coronavirus in Wednesday’s data. In the last 10 months, there have been 60,324 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jacksonville.

There were 139 additional deaths in Florida reported Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 21,857. One of those was a Jacksonville resident and one was in Putnam County. Duval County has now reported 725 coronavirus-related deaths this year.

There were 6,298 people hospitalized in the state Wednesday afternoon with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 -- including 414 in Duval, 102 in Clay and 183 in Alachua County.

After an unusual spike to an 22.81% positivity rate on Monday that the state attributed to testing closures from the holidays, the state settled back to an 8.72% positivity rate in Tuesday’s data.

According to the state’s vaccination dashboard: 20,744 first doses were administered Tuesday, bringing the total in the state to 175,465. Vaccines were given Tuesday to the first senior citizens not in long-term care facilities, and some Northeast Florida counties have begun scheduling appointments to administer vaccines to those 65 years and older in their communities.

The first vaccines for the general public in Northeast Florida will be administered Monday.