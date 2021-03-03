How to get COVID-19 vaccine if you’re ‘extremely vulnerable’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Along with classroom teachers, law enforcement and firefighters age 50 and older, another major change in COVID-19 vaccine eligibility took effect in Florida on Wednesday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday that allows those deemed “extremely vulnerable” by a physician to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Pauline Rolle, the medical director of the Duval County Health Department, said they are still waiting on additional guidance from state on what particular illnesses might deem someone “extremely vulnerable,” but someone on dialysis would be an example, or those who are medically fragile, immunocompromised or someone with a condition like cystic fibrosis.

“What we’re talking about are folks who are likely to die if they get COVID or have bad outcomes, be hospitalized, on a vent, things of that nature,” Rolle explained during an interview Wednesday on The Morning Show. “We’re not talking about people who have a broken arm or folks who might have recently had pneumonia. Those are not the folks we’re talking about. We’re talking about folks who actually have medical conditions that they see a physician for regularly or that they may be seeing a specialist for. Those are the people that we’re talking about that will be eligible for this vaccine.”

Rolle said this is not an invitation for people to try to skip the line.

“What we don’t want is for people to try to obtain a medical clearance from their physician and try to circumvent the system and prevent others who are in this category from getting the vaccine because supply is limited at this point,” Rolle said.

For now, anyone who thinks they might be considered “extremely vulnerable” should contact their physician, who will ultimately make the decision and must fill out a form that is available to doctors through the Florida Department of Health’s website.

DeSantis’ executive order says pharmacists, nurse practitioners and physicians can now administer the vaccine to this new group of “extremely vulnerable” patients. Previously, only hospitals could administer the shots to at-risk patients.

The patient would need to present the completed health department form to a pharmacist, who has access to the vaccine, if the patient’s doctor is unable to provide the vaccine.

For now, Rolle said, these patients are NOT eligible to be vaccinated at the federal vaccine site at the Gateway Mall, its satellite sites or the state-run site at the Regency Mall in Jacksonville.

Walmart is still working on updating its pharmacies’ vaccination criteria, but Publix told News4Jax its pharmacies will vaccinate those who have pre-existing medical conditions, and no form is required.