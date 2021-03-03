‘Extremely vulnerable’ people can get COVID-19 shots at federal vaccination sites

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The top agency in Florida handling the coronavirus pandemic said Wednesday that people deemed “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 can get vaccinated at the four federal vaccination sites in the state.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, anyone considered “extremely vulnerable” needs their doctor to fill out and sign a form from the Florida Department of Health’s website confirming their health status.

The clarification comes after Gov. Ron Desantis on Friday signed an executive order that allows people deemed “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 to get shots at any vaccine clinic with a physician, advanced practice registered nurse or pharmacist on-site.

It opened the door for retail pharmacies like Publix and Walmart to make appointments for “extremely vulnerable” people too. Publix has already begun taking appointments for the newly eligible group, according to a spokesperson with the company.

But many are still confused about where to go, and some said they were turned away, even after bringing the proper paperwork.

Robert Pumphrey, 60, has five stints in his heart and part of his lung is missing. On Wednesday, his doctor signed the form from the state Department of Health confirming Pumphrey was “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19. But when Pumphrey showed up to be vaccinated at the federally-run site at Gateway Mall in Jacksonville, he was turned away.

“They told me they weren’t giving them because there wasn’t a physician here to give them,” he said.

Pumphrey said workers told him there will be a physician there Thursday. He planned to go back.

Carol Bagmon said she made an appointment for her 62-year-old mom, who has asthma, for Wednesday morning at the Middleburg Walmart. They came armed with a doctor’s note confirming her mother’s health condition but said they were told by staffers that they were not advised to vaccinate people under age 65 with underlying health conditions.

The state Division of Emergency Management did not respond to inquiries asking why people deemed “extremely vulnerable” were turned away. But in a tweet Wednesday, the agency did say people who had forms signed by their doctors to get the COVID-19 vaccine were eligible to receive shots at federal sites.

“Federal sites in Tampa, Miami, Orlando & Jacksonville CAN vaccinate individuals deemed extremely vulnerable by a physician,” the tweet read.

💉 Federal Vaccine Site Update: Federal sites in Tampa, Miami, Orlando & Jacksonville CAN vaccinate individuals deemed extremely vulnerable by a physician. Individuals will need to present a signed @HealthyFla form, per EO 21-47.



➡️ Form available here - https://t.co/0dsllXISU2 — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) March 3, 2021

Unlike the federal site at Gateway Mall, state health officials said the state-run vaccination site at Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville will not be giving shots to people who are medically vulnerable under 65 years old because there is not a physician, APRN or pharmacist on-site.

Publix, which is now administering COVID-19 vaccinations at all of its locations, said people who are medically vulnerable can already make appointments.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, the company is in “the process of updating our internal processes and the scheduling system to reflect new eligibility.”