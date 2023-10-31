Keeping your little ones safe while they’re trick-or-treating

It’s spooky season again, and kids are gearing up for some Halloween fun.

But before heading out to go trick-or-treating, there are a few things to keep in mind.

“We always want to think about the traffic, and what kids’ costumes look like. Are they easily seen? Is there something reflective on them so drivers can see them if they’re out after dark,” explained Dr. Gina Robinson, a pediatrician for Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Robinson said glow sticks are a great way to make your child’s costume stand out and suggested trick-or-treating earlier in the day while it’s still light outside.

It’s also important for an adult to supervise younger kids and make sure they’re following basic rules, like looking both ways before crossing the road.

When walking from house to house, it’s a good idea for kids to take off any masks that can make it hard for them to see.

Robinson adds kids should wait for a parent to check their candy before eating it -- especially if they have food allergies.

“Once home, parents can go through all the candy with their kids to make sure it’s safe for them to eat,” Robinson said. “If parents are worried about their kids trick-or-treating, or their allergies are severe, you can try throwing a Halloween party at home.”

Before trick-or-treating, parents can prepare a snack for their kids to tide them over until an adult is able to check their candy.