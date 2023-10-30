Help your children avoid dangers of trick-or-treating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trick-or-treating can be dangerous, but there are free tools available to help protect your children.

For starters, you have a built-in flashlight on your smartphone that can really help light up dark streets.

Then, there are some free safety apps.

Life360 lets you track your trick-or-treaters’ whereabouts, and even create virtual fences so you know if they’ve roamed outside approved territory. The app is free and available for all three major smartphone platforms: Android, iPhone, and Windows Phone.

Parents should always be aware of who their kids could encounter on the trick-or-treat trail. Another free app displays a map of your area, including the names and addresses of any residents listed on the National Sex Offender Registry.

Lastly, a free FDA-recall app makes sure nothing will hurt your kids’ stomachs this Halloween. You never know when the Food and Drug Administration will report a contaminated or tainted candy bar. The app keeps you updated on any candy recalls.