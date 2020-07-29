Here’s what local school districts are spending on COVID-19 safety

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – As districts prepare to reopen buildings for the new school year this fall, education leaders are outfitting their facilities with the equipment and supplies to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

News4Jax requested expense records from school districts across the area. So far, St. Johns County School District, Nassau County School District and Georgia’s Camden County Schools responded with recent data.

St. Johns County School District

As of July 22, the school district in St. Johns County has spent more than $2.2 million on supplies and equipment related to COVID-19 safety.

More than half of those expenses were spent on desk shields for classrooms, on which the district spent $1,637,518.

This photo was provided by the St. Johns County School District and shows on of the desk partitions meant to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Courtesy: St. Johns County School District)

Some of SJCSD’s other top COVID-19 expenses include $147,519 for classroom thermometers and $110,282 for cloth masks and headscarves for students.

A breakdown of the St. Johns County School District’s expenses can be viewed below.

The district expects to have slightly less than 44,000 students for the 2020-2021 academic year, meaning the St. Johns County School District is spending about $50 per student in COVID-19 related costs.

The school district in St. Johns County approved a new academic calendar and instructional continuity plan during a board meeting Tuesday night.

Nassau County School District

At least $453,000 has been spent by the Nassau County School District on COVID-19 related costs as of Tuesday.

The biggest expenditure so far is $250,000 for plexiglass dividers, which accounts for more than half of the total spent.

A breakdown of the NCSD’s expenses can be viewed below.

Data from the 2019-2020 academic year shows that 12,255 students attended institutions in the Nassau County School District. Based on last year’s enrollment, about $37 per student is being spent on COVID-19 related expenses.

Nassau County’s school board approved its reopening plan on July 23, which includes a delayed start date of August 24.

Camden County Schools

In southeast Georgia, approximately $29,000 has been spent since July 1 by the school district of Camden County, according to the director of facilities Jeffrey Bunch.

In addition to the purchase of cleaning supplies and employee face shields, Bunch said there was a donation to the district.

“Our Board of Education Member, Mr. Jonathon Blount through his company, Lil’ Seabag has manufactured and donated over 1,000 reusable cloth masks for every employee,” Bunch said.

A breakdown of the expense information from Camden County School can be viewed below.

Expense Cost Hand sanitizer, disinfectant, rags & spray bottles Approx. $25,500 Face shields for every employee Approx. $3,500 TOTAL Approx. $29,000

With 9,273 students, Camden County is spending approximately $3 per student on COVID-19 related expenses, based on enrollment data from the 2019-2020 academic year.

The latest COVID-19 information from the Camden County district can be reviewed on its website.

Duval County School District

As of last month, the school district in Duval County had already spent more than $10 million in response to COVID-19. That figure has since gone up, but it’s unclear how much.

News4Jax has requested the latest figures and will update this story when they become available.