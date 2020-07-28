St. Johns County shortens spring break to adapt to new school start date

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – After voting to push back the school start date three weeks, the St. Johns County School District had to adjust its school calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.

The school board voted to approve a new calendar during a special meeting on Tuesday. Among the changes, the district decided to cut two days from its spring break in March.

The school year will now begin on Aug. 31 and end on June 10.

The new calendar also includes revised preplanning dates and a reduced number of days in the second semester of the school year.

The school board meeting began at 4 p.m. and will be followed by another special school board meeting at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the adoption of a tentative budget.

