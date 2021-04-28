Jacksonville City Council members discuss pond safety after 5-year-old’s death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville City Council members are working to make retention ponds safer in hopes of saving lives.

The effort comes just days after 5-year-old Mohamad Nour drowned Sunday in a retention pond near Beach and Hodges boulevards. Police said Nour, who had autism and was nonverbal, got out of his family’s home. Search crews found the boy’s body in a pond on the Wolf Creek Townhomes property about two hours after his parents reported him missing.

In response, City Council members Ju’Coby Pittman and LeAnna Cumber called an emergency meeting Wednesday with Jacksonville’s public works director, John Pappas, to explore ways to make retention ponds safer.

“This is an emergency,” Pittman said. “This is an urgency that we get the information out to the community.”

Pittman and Cumber teamed up to work on an education campaign on retention ponds two years ago, but now they say they’re going directly to developers, property owners and public schools to talk about the dangers these ponds pose.

“It’s really important to get the schools involved, our first responders involved, so it resonates with kids, resonates with families,” Cumber said. “So yes it will take money, it will take time, it will take everyone getting together and making this a really important issue.”

The officials want signs to warn people of the dangers: retention ponds have steep slopes to catch water and the bottom is muddy, which can be hard to get out of once someone is stuck.

