Answers to 3 commonly asked questions about tenants’ legal rights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Our phones were ringing off the hook Thursday morning when we offered viewers a chance to receive free legal advice from Jacksonville Area Legal Aid lawyers who were at News4Jax to answer questions about a tenant’s legal rights.

We partnered with JALA to offer the phone bank after the I-TEAM investigation Rodent Residential uncovered a mice infestation at the Hilltop Village Apartments.

Here are the answers to the three most commonly asked questions:

Pest control, and who is responsible for providing it, was one of the three most common questions we received.

Attorney Mary DeVries explains that the answer depends on where you live.

“In apartment buildings, it’s generally going to be the landlord,” DeVries said.

But if you live in a single-family home or townhome, the tenant, not the landlord, is responsible for pest control, unless your lease states otherwise.

DeVries says that regardless of where you live, any complaint should be documented in writing.

