Surprise visit from city inspectors after I-TEAM report on mice infestation at local complex

A group of city code enforcement inspectors is seen at the Hilltop Village Apartments.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The I-TEAM is getting results for tenants at a Northwest Jacksonville apartment community who are living with a mice infestation.

We first reported on the rodent complaints at the Hilltop Village Apartment community on West 45th Street on Thursday, detailing the disgusting accounts from residents and uncovering that the problems date back at least two years.

After our investigation, Jacksonville’s code enforcement showed up for a surprise inspection Tuesday and Sen. Marco Rubio’s Office launched its own investigation.

News4Jax saw at least a dozen local code enforcement inspectors out at the property Tuesday. They wouldn’t tell News4Jax why they were at the property, but they did respond to City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman’s questions and allowed her to join the surprise inspection after we called her about what we had discovered.

City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman joins the inspection at the Hilltop Village Apartments. (WJXT)

“I’m appalled by how these residents are living,” Pittman said after spending time with the inspectors Tuesday.

Since our story aired Thursday, 11 more tenants have reached out to the I-TEAM, complaining about mice where they live. So many residents have called the I-TEAM, we have discovered a mice problem in 13 of the 14 buildings at the Hilltop Village Apartments.

