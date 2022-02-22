🔒 Insider Interactive: See how Florida’s congressional maps could change

This map from the Florida Senate is one of the proposals for the state's new congressional districts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the 2022 Florida legislative session comes to a close, state lawmakers are still working to finalize new congressional maps for the state. A key sticking point is the north Florida district currently known as District 5, stretching from Jacksonville to the Tallahassee area.

Following the 2020 Census, Florida picked up a U.S. House seat, making for a total of 28 congressional districts. Different plans have been submitted, and some vary more than others, when compared to the state’s current 27 congressional districts.

In January, the state Senate approved its version of the map, which kept District 5 relatively close to its current shape. A few days before the Senate vote, the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis submitted a plan that dramatically altered north Florida districts, breaking up the current District 5. The governor’s office later submitted a second plan, which did make some changes, but kept the same general configuration for northeast Florida.

A redistricting subcommittee in the state House is taking up its version of a congressional map, which preserves District 5 in its Jacksonville-to-Tallahassee configuration.

Once the House passes its map, the House and Senate will have to work out any issues, before a final map is sent to the governor for his signature. However, DeSantis has said he will not sign any congressional map that includes a district stretching from Jacksonville to Tallahassee, at one point calling it an “unconstitutional gerrymander.”

You can compare the different proposals below. We will update this interactive as proposed maps change.