WATCH TRIAL LIVE: State of Florida vs. Michael Haim

A man who prosecutors say killed his wife in 1993 because she had plans to leave him and take their young son is on trial for second-degree murder.

The trial of Michael Haim started Monday at the Duval County Courthouse, more than a quarter century after his wife, Bonnie, disappeared from their home. By the end of the day, a jury of four men and four women were seated to hear the case. Two of the jurors are alternates.

A key witness will be Haim’s biological son, Aaron Fraser. Detectives said Fraser, as a 3-year-old boy at the time of his mother’s disappearance, told a child welfare worker, “Daddy shot Mommy."

21 years later, Fraser also discovered Bonnie Haim’s skeletal remains in 2014 while he was making repairs on his childhood home, which he had won in a wrongful death lawsuit against Michael Haim.

Circuit Judge Stephen Whittington is presiding over the trial, which is expected to last the rest of the week.

