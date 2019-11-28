JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two businesses in San Marco will re-open just in time for Black Friday after a fire damaged their stores earlier this month.

The Wardroom and the San Marco Book Store will welcome customers back starting Friday in the popular shopping district.

They both had signs posted outside and on their windows reminding customers they will officially re-open.

Both stores have been closed for more than three weeks to clean and repair their shops, which sustained smoke damage when the Beach Diner caught fire due to an electrical issue.

No one was injured in the fire, authorities said.

Beach Diner remains closed to repair damage from the fire. The restaurant said it worked to place its employees with other Beach Diner locations in town until the diner is back up and running.

The restaurant reached out to its customers on Facebook, saying in part “This restaurant is our home, our livelihood and we have a deep connection to the awesome San Marco community around us. … We will be back to serve you the delicious breakfast and lunch that you all have come to know and love as soon as possible.”