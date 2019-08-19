2 charged with murder in shooting of arcade security guard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men have been charged with murder in the shooting death of an adult arcade security guard last week, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Anthony Ansley, 23, and Dewayne Flowers Jr., 30, have also been charged with armed robbery in the case.

The security guard, who police are not naming because of Marsy's Law, was shot and killed during the robbery at High Score Arcade on North Edgewood Avenue just after 2 a.m. last Monday. Police said the security guard was 37 years old.

Police said Ansley shot the guard and took his weapon during the robbery. They said Ansley was found Wednesday and arrested, and Flowers was caught three days later. They said Flowers was identified by a distinguishing tattoo on his neck and other information from the investigation.

Police said Ansley confessed to the shooting and robbery.

They said the men have also been charged with the Aug. 8 armed robbery of a Gamestop on Normandy Boulevard and the July 21 armed robbery of the Normandy Arcade on Normandy Boulevard.

News4Jax learned this was the fourth robbery of High Score already this year and a person was killed just outside the arcade last September.

Police thanked the community for coming forward with tips and choosing to get involved in solving the security guard's killing.

"Together we can make a difference," JSO said.

Fourth homicide at adult arcade in 18 months

Jacksonville's businesses are no strangers to violence as a result of robbery attempts. A man was shot and killed May 2 during a robbery at the Dream Arcade on Edgewood Avenue. A robbery at the Lucky Charms Arcade on Mayport Road in January led to a kidnapping and crash in which an 84-year-old man died.

Two security officers at arcades were involved in shootings last year. In December, a guard was shot during the robbery of the Cyber Spot Game Room on 103rd Street. In March 2018, a security guard shot and killed two robbers at the Spin City Sweepstakes Internet Cafe on Beach Boulevard.

WATCH: City taking steps to shut down adult arcades

Crime is a primary reason the Jacksonville City Council voted earlier this year to close down all adult arcades by next February. Several arcade owners and one attorney told News4Jax there is going to be a legal challenge and request for an extension on the date set for these businesses to close.

We have documented nearly 100 of these businesses operating in Jacksonville. The city shut down a dozen of them that did not have the proper permits and is investigating another 23 with questionable permits to operate.

The High Score Arcade does have legal permits and is able to remain in business for another five months -- unless there is an extension.

