JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been seven years since Jordan Davis was shot and killed in a dispute over loud music outside a Gate gas station on Jacksonville’s Southside.

The 17-year-old’s mother, Lucia McBath, is now a the United States House of Representatives from Georgia’s 6th congressional district. Saturday on Twitter, McBath wrote: “This is always the hardest day of the year for me. So this year, I want to share a letter I wrote to my son.”

The letter reads:

“Dear Jordan:

”Seven years ago today, it was Black Friday in 2012. I was relaxing with our family at home after Thanksgiving.

"That afternoon, you were headed to the mall to buy presents for your friends. You and your friends were at a gas station, putting gas into your car.

"Without warning, a man confronted you and opened fire. He shot 10 rounds into the car, and sped away.

"I didn’t get to hug and kiss you goodbye. You were 17 years old. My heart is still broken.

"In the aftermath of your death, I did not know how to deal with my grief.

"I prayed for guidance to find a new path forward.

"Then, I knew what I had to do. I knew what WE had to do.

"We would fight to make sure no other families would have to suffer this pain.

"Jordan, I want you to know I am working to carry out your legacy.

"We thought you would one day fight for change -- and now, together, we are carrying out that vision.

“Seven years later, you still inspire me every single day. I miss you. I love you so much.”

Davis was killed Nov. 23, 2012, when Michael Dunn opened fire into a sport-utility vehicle he and friends were inside following a dispute between both parties.

Nearly two years later, Dunn was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole, plus an additional 90 years for shooting at the three other teens inside the SUV.

Davis’ high-profile killing inspired “3 1/2 Minutes, 10 Bullets,” a documentary detailing the events leading up to, and the aftermath of, the teen’s death.