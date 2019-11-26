JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Drastic weather changes might be to blame for the deaths of two area manatees on Tuesday, wildlife officials said.

A manatee that was stranded on the beach at Huguenot Park died after efforts to rescue the sea cow failed.

In St. Simons, Ga. on Tuesday, a manatee mother and its calf that became stranded in a saltwater pond at a golf course and had to be rescued. The calf died, but the mother was taken to Sea World where rescuers will attempt to rehabilitate her.

A large manatee that was rescued last week from the Mayport area is now eating and showing signs of progress at the Jacksonville Zoo.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Karen Parker said her organization has had a lot of “cold-stressed” manatee rescues this fall and early winter. Manatees typically swim south for the winter or to warmer springs, but when temperatures drop quickly they can get caught off guard.

According to News4Jax meteorologists, the area water temperature has dropped about 18 degrees in 18 days, from 80 degrees to 62 degrees.

Anyone who sees a manatee that might be in distressed is asked to call FWC at 888-404-FWCC (3922).