Here are the top 10 'Florida Man’ and ‘Florida Woman’ stories from 2019

FLORIDA – Year after year, Florida produces some of the zaniest news in the country, and 2019 was no exception.

These jaw-dropping headlines have been shared around the world. Some good, some bad, some... well... interesting to say the least.

We have hand-picked the top 10 “Florida Man” stories from 2019 as the year comes to an end.

Here are the stories that put Florida on the map this year, for better or for worse.

10. Florida man ends SWAT standoff for a slice of pizza

Never underestimate the power of pizza! A man from Pensacola, accused of threatening his family, ended a four-hour standoff with police after he was promised a slice of pizza. That’s right. Pizza. After the 33-year-old was arrested, the story never clarifies if he ever did indeed receive a slice.

9. Florida woman 8-months pregnant uses AR-15 to fatally shoot burglar

Coming in at No. 9 is a story that made some Floridians stand and clap. A mother in Lithia, just south of Tampa, was eight-months pregnant when she fought back against home intruders. Her weapon of choice, you ask? An AR-15. Rosie the Riveter would be proud.

8. Deputies: Facing DUI charges, Florida couple has sex in patrol car

Of course, this next story happened on Friday the 13th... A Florida couple was arrested in Nassau County on suspicion of cycling under the influence. Once in the patrol car, they proceeded to shed their clothes and started having sex in the back of the officer’s car. When deputies opened the car door to intervene, the naked man knocked a deputy to the ground and took off running into the night. You just can’t make this stuff up.

7. Florida man arrested after argument over cheesesteak

Oh Florida man... *face-palm* Let’s talk about Joseph. The 27-year-old was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge after he got into an argument with a cashier about a cheesesteak sandwich. A FLIPPIN’ SANDWICH!

6. Florida woman charged with stealing rental car says ‘demons took it’

It’s an interview we will never forget. A woman who was arrested after an SUV was stolen from an Ace Rent a Car on Jacksonville’s Northside told News4Jax “the demons took it.” This excuse was almost as outlandish as the one in the story below...

5. Florida man says wind blew cocaine into his car

That darn wind is always causing trouble, especially for “Florida Man.” A 37-year-old man from Fort Pierce was pulled over by police in October. He claimed the cocaine residue found inside a Budweiser can along with a crack pipe was “blown there by the wind.”

4. 93-year-old Florida man goes swimming in the gulf for the first time

Not every story that made the list is bizarre or humorous. This story touched the hearts of thousands all over the world. A man, who has been living in Florida for 20 years, celebrated his 93rd birthday by going to the beach -- for the first time. The heartwarming story went viral, gaining thousands of reactions and shares from around the U.S.

3. Florida woman brings meth into court, tells deputy it’s makeup

Commotion at the courthouse. A woman in Flagler County was arrested after she entered the courthouse with methamphetamine in her pocket, according to FCSO. Officials said she told a deputy it was makeup used for skin treatment. Detectives tested the substance and it tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 1.44 grams, according to the FCSO.

2. Florida men arrested after baby gator forced to drink Coors Light beer

Could you not? Two Florida men were arrested after they forced a baby gator to drink Coors Light and provoked it to bite one of the men’s arms. That not enough for you? They videotaped the acts and uploaded it to Snapchat. Not cool, Florida man.

**DRUMROLL PLEASE**

1. Florida man buys 100+ generators to send to the Bahamas

Our top Florida story of 2019 comes straight from Duval County. An unidentified do-gooder went viral after Hurricane Dorian when he was spotted buying more than 100 generators to send to the Bahamas. The post inspired others to donate to those hit hard by Dorian.

Did we miss your favorite Florida man/woman story? Let us know in the comments below!