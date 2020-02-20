Man accused of kidnapping woman at gunpoint arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 23-year-old man who was sought by police in connection to a kidnapping has been arrested, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night.

Daniel Cruz was located and arrested without incident, police said. He’s charged with burglary, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

READ: Man accused of abducting woman at gunpoint appears to Facebook Live as police search for him

Investigators were called to a home in Arlington on Sunday. Police said they learned a 21-year-old woman had been taken from the residence at gunpoint.

Police said a man forced his way into the home, dragged a woman out of the residence and took off. She was found later in the morning.

While police were looking for him, several viewers sent News4Jax a link to a Facebook Live video that appeared to feature Cruz. It was about an hour long.

Cruz was scheduled for a court hearing Thursday morning.