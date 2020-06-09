Street debate over Confederate monument removal ends with tears, hugs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman who was passionately against the removal of the Confederate monument from Hemming Park voiced her opinion Tuesday, saying that no matter what side the soldiers were on, the statue represented dead Americans.

“Nobody cares about the dead. And if you don’t care about the dead, they’re not going to have respect for the living,” she said.

RELATED | Confederate statue removed from park overnight; others in Jacksonville also coming down

An African American woman heard her rant and stepped over to engage her in a conversation. She said she understands the other woman’s anger but she asked her to be open-minded to see how someone else might feel about the statue.

After talking for a minute, the first woman choked up and said, “I want you to know that I love you.” “I love you too. It’s OK,” the second woman said. “It’s OK to be passionate about what you believe in. Can’t nobody take that away from you.”

The women hugged as on-lookers clapped. The pair acknowledged they are really fighting for the same issues. “We can’t get it done fighting against each other,” the second woman said.