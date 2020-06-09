Mayor Curry, Sheriff Williams walk with demonstrators, promise change

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry told hundreds gathered Tuesday morning to march with Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette from Jacksonville City Hall to the Duval County Courthouse that he was listening to their voices. The crowd cheered when he told them he ordered the Confederate monument in Hemming Park removed overnight and said “more change is coming.”

“We’ve got to find a way to come together," Curry said. "We’re not going to agree on everything -- that’s just not human history, human nature. We’ve got to find common ground.”

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams and many of his officers joined the short walk to the Courthouse. There were chants and signs, but very orderly.

“I understand the anger and frustration. I hear you and I’m going to walk with you,” Curry told the crowd. “There are a number of issues: body cams, economic opportunity, infrastructure -- it’s a long list.”

Saying all people needed to be at the table, Curry said he was going to introduce legislation to bring together the sheriff’s office, the state attorney, the public defender, the City Council, the mayor’s office and “independent voices from the community” to address the issues.

“I’m not here to talk about politics, anything decisive. I’m committed to find common ground,” Curry said.

Curry had turned down a request to join a march on Sunday organized by City Councilman Garrett Dennis and others, one of many locally and across the nation calling for an end to racial injustice and police brutality following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Curry said he felt he would be a distraction for law enforcement and could put others in danger if he marched over the weekend.

When Fournette invited Curry and Williams to join his march on Tuesday, they agreed and spoke to the crowd first.

“I’m happy to see back and whites out here together,” Fournette said. “This is bigger than me. This is bigger than football. We’re going continue praying, coming together, doing what we have to do for our kids -- the next generation. Black lives matter. Keep fighting you all.”