New chapter: Dignitaries cut ribbon on renovated housing complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officials from the city, state and federal government are hoping to close the book on the dark history of the troubled Eureka Garden’s subsidized housing complex Tuesday when they cut the ribbon on the renovated property, now called Valencia Way.

Millennia Housing Development bought the property in 2018 and said it spent $24 million to overhaul the 400-unit complex on Jacksonville’s Westside.

Global Ministries Foundation, which owned several subsidized housing complexes in Jacksonville and dozens more around the country at the time, sold the property after the I-TEAM exposed deplorable conditions in 2015, prompting a city code enforcement raid and re-inspection by federal housing regulators.

Apartments were being worked on in groups of 24, with residents temporarily moved into other vacant units. The entire renovation process was originally expected to be complete in the fall of 2020.

Touring the renovated property and participating in Tuesday’s ceremony were expected to be U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), Florida State Rep. Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) and City Councilman Garrett Dennis (D-Jacksonville), as well as Millennia leadership and industry partners.

Renovations on Eureka Gardens began three years ago.

Improvements to the inside of the units include new kitchens and bathrooms, upgraded appliances, new furnaces and central air conditioning. Work will also be done on the outside of each building. New windows, doors, roofs and lighting will be installed.

“I’m looking forward to a new plumbing system because the plumbing keeps backing up in our apartments and (I’m) looking forward to the mold getting out of the walls,” longtime resident Mona Lisa Arnold said.

A new recreation area with gazebos and grills is now in the works, as well as a workout facility and computer room.

Rendering of new community center of Valencia Way.

Milllenia also purchased three other Global Ministries properties in Jacksonville and renovated them, becoming Calloway Cove, The Weldon and Palmetto Glen. The company said the total project cost $94 million and rehabilitated 768 apartments of affordable housing.