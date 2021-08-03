Man shot at Valencia Way apartments dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Tuesday afternoon after he was shot at the Valencia Way apartments on Labelle Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Edwin Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, said residents told first responders that the victim was taken to a hospital by family members. The victim, who has not been identified, died at the hospital.

An arrest was not announced and there was no suspect information. Cayenne asked anyone with information to contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.