Police: Suspect in women’s murders fled to Orlando

The bodies of two women found dead in Tallahassee over the weekend were discovered at the home of the man now suspected of killing them, authorities said Tuesday.

The suspect, 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr., boarded a bus to Orlando before police arrived at his home Saturday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. There they found the bodies of 19-year-old Oluwatoyin Salau and 75-year-old Victoria Sims.

Glee was intercepted by Orlando police and taken into custody. Based on evidence recovered from the scene and other information, Glee was arrested on murder and kidnapping charges, the police department said.

Jail records show Glee remains in custody at the Orange County jail where he is being held without bond on a Leon County warrant.

Glee (Courtesy of Orange County jail)

No details have been released about a motive in the case.

Police said at this time they have no reason to believe a sexual battery Salau tweeted about June 6, the same day she disappeared, has anything to do with her death.

“TPD investigators are continuing their efforts to solidify information obtained during the course of the multiple investigations connected to the double murder,” Tallahassee police said in a Tuesday news release.

Salau contacted Tallahassee police June 6 about a sexual battery, police said. She also tweeted about the incident that afternoon, saying she had been molested. It was while police were following up on her case that Salau’s family reported her missing.

Police said investigators initially reached out to Salau’s friends and associates before they checked out locations that she and others without permanent residences were known to frequent. She was nowhere to be found.

Anyways I was molested in Tallahassee, Florida by a black man this morning at 5:30 on Richview and Park Ave. The man offered to give me a ride to find someplace to sleep and recollect my belongings from a church I refuged to a couple days back to escape unjust living conditions. — Oluwatoyin (@virgingrltoyin) June 6, 2020

While police searched for Salau, Sims’ family came forward June 11 to report that she too was missing. A search of Sims’ home found the place had been broken into and ransacked, and her car was missing.

Unspecified information gleaned during the investigation into Sims’ disappearance led police to Glee’s home on Monday Road, where they found the women dead, police said.

Anyone with information about Salau’s original battery case or the murders of her and Sims is asked to contact the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.