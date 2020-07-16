156 COVID-19 deaths is new one-day high for Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to data released Thursday from the state health department, Florida reported 156 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the fourth time in the past eight days it has reported more than 100 — a mark that had only been topped once before last week.

Those 156 deaths surpassed the previous one-day high of reported deaths, posted Tuesday, by 23.

According to state data, Florida has reported 4,782 deaths of residents and visitors in the state and 19,825 hospitalizations of residents since the pandemic began.

Statewide, Florida reported its second-highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 13,965, bringing the state’s total to 315,775.

Locally, Duval County surpassed its previous single-day high with 840 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday. That brings Jacksonville’s total to 14,992 cases since the pandemic began with 450 hospitalizations and 89 coronavirus-related deaths.

Clay County also hit a single-day record with 150 cases reported Thursday. That brings Clay’s total to 1,791 cases with 42 deaths.

It took Florida more than 3½ months to reach 100,000 cases of coronavirus in the state. It took only two weeks -- from June 22 to July 5 -- for that number to double. It took just 10 days -- July 6 to July 15 -- to add another 100,000 cases to the state’s total.

So far for the month of July, Florida has reported 163,341 cases in just over two weeks, averaging over 10,208 cases a day.

Florida’s single-day record, reported Sunday, remains at 15,300. Duval County’s previous single-day high was 767 on July 2.

In Northeast Florida, two additional coronavirus deaths were reported on Thursday.

The first was a 39-year-old St. Johns County woman, whose case was first counted June 17. News4Jax believes this patient could be Renada McGuire, a mother of six who died July 4. Her friend shared Renada’s story with News4Jax last week.

A 50-year-old Flagler County man also died, according to the state. His case was first counted June 26.

As of Wednesday, Florida’s rolling seven-day average for deaths was 92 per day, triple the 31 posted a month ago just before the toll began creeping up and then exploding last week.

As of Tuesday, Florida had the No. 2 death rate in the country, slightly behind Texas, which has 25% more residents.

Still, Florida’s death toll is nowhere near the national record. When COVID-19 was ravaging New York three months ago, state officials there recorded 799 deaths on April 9 and a seven-day average of 763 deaths on April 14, the highest in the country at the time.

New York now has one of the nation’s lowest death rates per capita, recording 10 a day over the past week.

As the spike in cases continues across the state, many school districts are grappling with the challenge of finding ways to safely reopen this fall.

During a Wednesday afternoon news conference from the Florida Capitol, Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about the hot button issue of reopening schools.

A little over a week ago, Richard Corcoran, the state’s education commissioner, issued an order for all schools to reopen for in-person classes during the fall. The order also instructs school districts to follow the advice of state and local health officials as well as executive orders issued by DeSantis.

“I know a lot of parents are have a lot of anxiety about just the situation, generally, and then of course, what’s going to happen with the school year,” DeSantis said during the news conference. “For me, I think one of the core principles is your parents need to have the ability to offer the type of learning that they think is important, if they’re comfortable in a distance learning environment, they obviously need to have that choice.”

Also amid surging cases, the Republican National Convention slated for late August in Jacksonville has opted to scale back.

Rather than the 15,000 people originally scheduled to attend the event in Jacksonville next month, the communications director of the Republican National Convention announced Thursday that only about 2,500 people -- mostly the regular delegates -- will attend the first three days of the event, Aug. 24-26. On the final night, Thursday, Aug. 27, delegates and alternates can attend with one guest as Trump delivers his acceptance speech.

Convention planners also acknowledged that some convention events will take place outdoors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.