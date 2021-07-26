Town of Palm Beach face mask policy reinstated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – It doesn’t matter if you are vaccinated or unvaccinated in Palm Beach... you still have to wear a mask indoors.

The town of Palm Beach on Monday announced that the town will “continue(s) to require individuals who are not fully vaccinated to wear a facial covering or mask and social distance from other individuals while indoors on Town property.”

This applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

“Additional restrictions will be considered in the week ahead and the public will be advised of any changes,” a statement released Saturday on the town’s website read.

