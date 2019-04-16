Battle over old Kmart in Neptune Beach heads to court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Arguments about the future development of the old Kmart site in Neptune Beach will be heard in court Tuesday.

Residents in Neptune Beach plan to bus to the Duval County courthouse to hear oral arguments about a proposed development for the old Kmart building on Atlantic Boulevard.

The property owner filed a lawsuit against the city after their original plan to build roughly 175 apartments and dozens of boutique hotel rooms was denied. The proposal included retail space, dozens of boutique hotel rooms and roughly 175 multi-family residences.

Many residents are against any plan that includes apartments, but according to court documents, there is still making a push for a plan that includes them.

Many Neptune Beach residents spoke out against the plan expressing concerns over the residential part - citing traffic and congestion concerns.

In the meantime, developers have submitted a new plan that does not include any apartments. Instead, it proposes a mixed-use space with shops, restaurants and boutique hotel rooms.

Oral arguments on the original proposal will be heard at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Residents plan to meet at the Publix in Neptune Beach and bus together to the courthouse.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.