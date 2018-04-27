Investigators to update case of ambushed Gilchrist County deputies

ALACHUA, Fla. - Days after an emotional memorial for two of his deputies, Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz is expected to release new information Friday morning about their murders and the man who killed them.

Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 29, and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, 25, were gunned down last Thursday as they were eating together at a Chinese restaurant in Trenton.

Police said the man who opened fire on the uniformed deputies without warning was John Hubert Highnote, 59.

They said Highnote returned to his truck after fatally shooting the two men and took his own life.

Questions continue to swirl about why Highnote ambushed the deputies, but investigators said the real answers to those questions might never come.

“The investigation will reveal a series of facts,” Alachua County Sgt. Brett Rhodenizer said last week. “Whatever those facts determine, we will never find a reason for what happened to Noel and Taylor, period.”

The deputies were laid to rest with full honors Tuesday as hundreds of law enforcement vehicles from around the state joined a 15-mile long procession, one of the longest in Florida history, from the memorial at a local high school to the graveside service.

An emotional Schultz described his deputies as “fun-loving, God-fearing, good, good men” during the service, which was attended by Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

"We will never understand why these heroes were taken from us so young," Scott said.

But as they continue digging for those elusive answers, investigators are holding a news conference Friday at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement office in Alachua County. The FDLE is the lead investigating agency in the case.

Deputies have said they don't have a “releasable” photo of Highnote, whose body has not yet been claimed from the medical examiner. But the sheriff is expected to release Highnote’s description at Friday's 9:15 a.m. news conference.

News4Jax will stream the news conference live online and on air.

